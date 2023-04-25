Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick dance in viral video to support drag performers

Kevin Bacon is coming out in support of drag performers.

The “Footloose” star is using his social media presence to raise awareness and support for drag performances. In a short video, Bacon dances with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, to the Taylor Swift song “Karma.”

In his Instagram post with the video, which he also shared on Twitter (below), Bacon shared a longer caption: “Drag bans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Tap the link in my bio to shop the @SixDegreesOfKB campaign supporting the @aclu_nationwide Drag Defense Fund in the nationwide effort to protect creative expression or make a gift. #DragIsARight”

#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift https://t.co/Ef2Eiz8Mzg #DragIsARight pic.twitter.com/BUyfecVFA4 — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) April 23, 2023

The dancing duo wears blue jeans and matching white T-shirts that read “Drag is an art and drag is a right.” Bacon’s nonprofit Six Degrees is behind the design. You can purchase the T-shirts, or you can buy mugs, totes and more with the design. Bacon says proceeds will go to the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund.

Bacon isn’t the only star who has recently lent his support to drag performers. During a recent concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo invited drag performers Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Asia O’Hara and Kandy Muse to join her on stage.

Lizzo said that many fans asked her not to come to Tennessee as a protest against recent legislation that bans “adult cabaret” in front of minors. The bill, which was recently signed by Governor Bill Lee, is believed to be aimed at drag performers. But the “Truth Hurts” singer performed the show, anyway, saying she had a different viewpoint on how to support drag performers.

“But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most, the people who need to feel this release the most?” Lizzo said at the concert, according to The Guardian. “Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat Black women?”

As for Bacon, his dancing post has received almost 300,000 likes on Instagram, and fellow stars like Rosanna Arquette and Alyssa Milano applauded the message.

In March, Bacon gave a shoutout to a recent episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” that featured a performance of a parody musical dubbed Wigloose: The Rusical, which had a character named Heaven Bacon.

“With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time,” Bacon said in an Instagram Story about the performance, which was a play on the “Footloose” plot, except it was a town that banned drag and not dancing. “Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.