You Can Make This Keto-Friendly Version Of A Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty At Home

There’s something so satisfying about a Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty. This creamy treat falls somewhere between ice cream and a milkshake, and people just can’t get enough of it. We’ve shared recipes on how to make a copycat version of the Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty at home if you don’t feel like hitting the drive-thru.

But what if you’re trying to stick to a specific eating plan, such as the ketogenic diet, which revolves around low-carb, high-fat and moderate-protein foods? A frozen chocolate dessert may not exactly sound like an option that would align with the keto lifestyle, but we came across a recipe that makes it fit right into the diet!

Hip2Keto posted this keto-friendly recipe for a Frosty copycat, and we cannot believe how simple it is to make. (The whole website is a great source for anyone looking to give the keto eating plan a try, by the way.)

As for Hip2Keto’s Wendy’s-Inspired Keto Chocolate Frosty, it takes out the sugar- and carb-loaded elements but promises to keep the delicious chocolate flavor.

You will only need five ingredients to get started with this recipe, including almond butter, heavy whipping cream, unsweetened cocoa powder and vanilla extract. The fifth ingredient is a liquid sweetener, but to keep it keto, you’ll have to choose something keto-friendly, such as stevia.

If allergies are a concern, you can swap out peanut butter or cream cheese for the almond butter, according to the recipe. Cream cheese even provides a higher protein level than almond butter, if you’re looking to pump up the protein in your day.

Also, coconut milk is a great dairy alternative in this recipe if you have dairy insensitivity or an allergy.

Follow the full directions from Hip2Keto to combine all of the ingredients in a stand mixer and make quick work of the Frosty dessert mix. After a short time in the freezer, you’re ready to enjoy your frozen dessert. Dipping french fries in it would obviously violate your keto guidelines but nobody would blame you if you tried it!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.