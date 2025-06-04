Obituary: Anna (Anne) Bakker

Anna (Anne) Bakker, 84, of Bozeman, MT, peacefully fell asleep to enter into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, June 2, 2025.

Anna was born to Emko (Coe) and Willemka Hazenberg on June 19, 1940, in Adorp, Groningen, Netherlands, where her father was a dairy farmer and served in the Dutch Military during WWll. The family, which included Anna’s two older brothers, emigrated to the U.S. through Ellis Island in 1947. They settled in the wine country of California.

Anna loved to tell stories of being a child during the war, also her adventures in California, which often included her life-long friend, Lucy.

She married Alvin Gerald Bakker on December 17, 1965, and had their wedding reception at Knott’s Berry Farm. They were married 56 years before Alvin passed away July 24, 2022. Alvin and Anna settled in the Dutch community of Amsterdam, Montana, and welcomed their daughter, Aletha, in 1969.

Anna and her daughter enjoyed their time together at classical community concerts in Bozeman, shopping for bargains, and having lunch together, and later on sitting around the table with her family eating sub sandwiches. She enjoyed reading, catching rays in the sun, listening to Pastor Bryan’s sermon at Grace Bible Church, and visiting with people. She was always interested in what her grandchildren were up to.

Even when her 50-year career of cleaning houses physically caught up with her, she remained a lady of steadfast faith, enduring strength, and light-hearted character, which made her a joy and a blessing to be around. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Anna was preceded in death by her brothers, John and George Hazenberg, as well has her husband, Alvin Bakker.

Her surviving family includes her daughter, Aletha Fettig (Kelly) of Sheridan, WY, and her grandchildren, Zacary Fettig of Bozeman, and Josie Brown (Timothy), residing in Mooresville, NC.

A family graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on June 6, 2025 at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan, MT. In lieu of flowers, please write a memory or letter of encouragement to the family on the Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service memorial page. Monetary donations can be made in memory of Anna Bakker to Gallatin Rest Home or Grace Bible Church in Bozeman, MT.

A special thank you from the family goes out to the doctors and nurses at Gallatin Rest Home and Bozeman Health for their wonderful care of both Alvin and Anna in their later years.

