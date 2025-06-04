LIVINGSTON — Staying active as a senior can be challenging, but the Park County Senior Center is making it easier with the opening of its own fitness center.

"You know, aging, everyone's in various states of decline. Everyone's got different things going on, whether it’s they can't walk anymore, or they have heart issues. Aging is what it is, says Barbara Lewis, resident and member of the senior center.

Join Executive Director Garrick Fulmer-Faust as he explains the vision behind this project and how it provides a safe, welcoming environment specifically tailored for seniors.

Park County Senior Center Opens New Fitness Facility to Promote Active Lifestyles Among Seniors

Having been in the community for over 20 years, she says she is excited for the center's updates.

I remember when this was just a thrift shop and then pretty much just became a junk room for anything that seniors didn't want, equipment like wheelchairs and stuff. It was just an ugly basement," she says.

Combining his expertise in both fitness and carpentry, Executive Director Garrick Fulmer-Faust spent the last year and a half remodeling the basement— even bringing in a bit of history from the greater Montana community.

"Garrick, as a woodworker, has done all this woodworking himself. All this distressed, beautiful, bluish tint came from the upper observation deck of the Old Faithful Inn," says Lewis.

Faust says access to ways of staying active is incredibly important for maintaining mobility and quality of life for seniors.

"It can be quite daunting to not get up and move, and to stay immobile. But unfortunately, that immobility can cause even more problems," he says.

But now, the senior center's basement is a fully functional fitness room, just for seniors.

"A lot of seniors may have never gone to a health club before, and if they did, it's not quite conducive to their age group and what they're trying to do. So, it gives them a place of their own to come and socialize. A safe place to be and not feel intimidated," says Faust.

He says the entire project was done without using any of the senior center's budget, thanks to generous community donations and grants. And residents say, they couldn’t be more grateful.

"To repurpose this space, which not only enhances the value of the entire building and the Park County Senior Center corporation, but it's going to be wonderful for the community," says Lewis.

The center says they're looking for volunteers and trainers. Visit their website for more information on how to get involved.