‘Face the State’ to highlight Montana Legislature

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 04, 2023
Every weekend, MTN News takes viewers inside The 68th Session of the Montana Legislature with Face the State. Hosts Augusta McDonnell and Jackie Coffin recap the past week in Helena, discuss the session with lawmakers, and look ahead to what’s coming up at the capitol.

Face the State can be seen on the KBZK Streaming App with new episodes premiering Fridays at 8:00 pm. The full Face the State streaming schedule is:

Day 

Time 

Friday 

8:00 PM 

Saturday 

10:00 AM

Saturday 

12:30 PM 

Saturday 

2:00 PM 

Saturday 

8:00 PM 

Sunday 

10:00 AM

Sunday 

12:30 PM 

Sunday 

2:00 PM 

Sunday 

8:00 PM 

It can also be seen on demand each weekend under The 68th Session: Montana State Legislature category within the KBZK Streaming App.

To learn more about how to download the free KBZK Streaming App for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV, visit kbzk.com/streaming.

