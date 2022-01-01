Kaitlyn Aguiles

Kaitlyn Aguiles joined KXLF in November 2020. Before joining, she lived in North Carolina.

She graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Pennsylvania State University in 2020.

Kaitlyn has gone to places such as Austria, Budapest and Prague, but had never visited Montana before! She always loved to travel and has fallen in love with Montana

When not working, Kaitlyn loves baking, talking to her family, and reading her favorite books. She also enjoys spending time outdoors.

You can email Kaitlyn at kaitlyn.aguiles@kxlf.com

