Judy Slate returns to The E.W. Scripps Company-owned stations in the Butte and Bozeman markets from the Bozeman Schools Foundation, where she served as executive director. Previously, Judy worked at KBZK for seven years as a reporter, anchor and producer. She started her journalism career at KIFI in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and worked at WHIO in Dayton, Ohio, and KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa.

Contact Judy:

Email: judy.slate@kbzk.com