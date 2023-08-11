Judge sets Friday hearing for Trump election case order

The first court proceeding for former President Donald Trump since his indictment in the 2020 election meddling case last week is scheduled to start Friday.

This hearing pertains to the protective order that was issued by Special Counsel Jack Smith, in which Trump's legal team asserts that this order infringes upon his rights protected by the First Amendment.

The order aims to prevent the former president from publicly revealing evidence provided by the government and sets rules on what Trump and his team can do with the evidence they obtain.

Last week, prosecutors cited a Truth Social post by Trump in which he said he would be "coming after" those who "go after" him and expressed concerns about Trump revealing secret grand jury information, potentially intimidating witnesses, and causing harm.

The hearing in Washington's federal court will mark Trump’s lawyers' first appearance before Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is known for sentencing over three dozen individuals linked to the Capitol insurrection. Trump is unlikely to attend the hearing.

Trump entered a not-guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and impeding Congress' certification of Joe Biden's election win.

The hearing comes as prosecutors aim for a new trial date. In a court filing on Thursday, the special counsel asked that the trial begin on Jan. 2, 2024. Prosecutors estimate that the trial will take no longer than four to six weeks.

