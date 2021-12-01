Jillian Michaels Just Got Engaged To Her Girlfriend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Jillian Michaels just got engaged and she’s been sharing the exciting news with the world! She and girlfriend DeShanna Marie Minuto made it official over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Michaels, the celebrity personal trainer who used to co-host NBC’s weight-loss themed reality competition, “The Biggest Loser,” first made the announcement with a stunning photograph of the couple in a Nov. 28 Instagram post.

In the caption, Michaels wrote, “1,153 days…here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes.'”

The photo Michaels shared, which showcased an absolutely gorgeous, custom-made 9-carat diamond engagement ring, was also part of a feature in People magazine. Check out the publication’s tweet for a glimpse at the rock, which may actually be visible from outer space.

Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: 'So Grateful to Officially Call Her Mine' pic.twitter.com/rL1LPqk1vq — People (@people) November 30, 2021

Michaels told People in an exclusive interview she popped the question to Minuto because she “is all the things.”

“It’s easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary and even downright ugly — that’s when the truth reveals itself,” the 47-year-old fitness guru said in the interview. “And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years and loving beyond my wildest dreams.”

Wow. May we all find someone who talks about us in such glowing terms!

Jillian Michaels speaks onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on Friday, Jan.18, 2019, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The couple has been together for a little over three years, based on the tally of days that Michaels included in her Insta about the engagement. She had posted a loving anniversary message to her partner back on Oct. 7.

“We are asleep until we fall in love,” she wrote in that sweet post to caption an intimate picture of the pair. “Happy anniversary @deshannamarie. I adore you.”

Minuto, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, runs the label Letterino, which specializes in updating vintage pieces with new elements.

Michaels, who created Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App and now appears in a number of popular YouTube fitness videos, did not reveal when the wedding will happen, but told People she is grateful to have found “the one” with whom to share her life.

“[She is] beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate … I could run down the list of adjectives,” she told People. “Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think, ‘Thank God for this person laying next to me,’ every night when you fall asleep.”

