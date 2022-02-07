James McAvoy Secretly Married Girlfriend Lisa Liberati

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In 2019, stories swirled that “X-Men” actor James McAvoy had secretly married girlfriend Lisa Liberati three years after splitting from his first wife. Fans also noticed that Liberati was wearing what looked like a wedding ring in Instagram photos. At the time, McAvoy never addressed the rumors.

However, in a recent interview for his reprisal of “Cyrano de Bergerac” on stage, the Scottish actor admitted that he and Liberati had recently tied the knot, although he did not say how long ago the nuptials had occurred, or where.

McAvoy and Liberati met on the set of M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 horror film “Split.” Liberati worked as a personal assistant for Shyamalan during filming in her hometown of Philadelphia. They began a relationship a couple of years later.

Although McAvoy said that Philadelphia has become like a second home to him, he declined to elaborate further on his personal life.

McAvoy and his first wife, English actress Anne-Marie Duff, met on the 2004 series “Shameless” and married in 2006. They have one child together, Brendan, who was born in 2010. The couple was also known for being exceptionally private.

“It’s who we are individually and it’s also a strategy. We respect the media and we use it respectfully to sell movies and sell theater,” McAvoy told USA Today in 2011. “We don’t like going to parties or premieres if we’re not involved. If my career isn’t going that well, I’d rather it flounder than desperately trying to show up on red carpets: ‘I’m for hire! Remember me!'”

At the time of the break-up, McAvoy and Duff released a joint statement that read:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce. ‎We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son. We ask that you respect our and, most importantly, our child’s privacy during this time.”

Considering how we learned that McAvoy has married again, it seems like the newlyweds are going to be just private about their marriage, too.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.