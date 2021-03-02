Investigation into fatal Missoula accident continues

MISSOULA — An investigation into a Monday afternoon accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist is continuing.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh that officers responded to a collision in the 900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m.

A 68-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in the incident was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.

Sgt. Welsh says that the driver of the passenger vehicle -- who's been identified as an 18-year-old female -- is participating in the investigation.

MPD detectives were called to the scene and are interviewing witnesses and examining evidence.

“This kind of tragedy is one that is felt in the entire community,” said Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased driver, and ask for your patience as we complete this investigation,” Chief White added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Eric Weber at (406) 552-6283, or Detective Bob Franke at (406) 552-6707.

