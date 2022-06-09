Watch

Info sought on missing woman in Mineral County

KATHLEEN MARTELLO MISSING
Mineral County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 09, 2022
ST REGIS - The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in the St. Regis area.

Kathleen Martello, 64, was last seen on Wednesday, June 8 in St. Regis and is driving a white Dodge truck with a Washington license plate of C49062F.

Katheleen is described as a Caucasian female who is 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last known to be wearing jeans and a light t-shirt.

Anyone with information about Kathleen is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555.

Kathleen Martello missing poster

