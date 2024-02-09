Blackfeet Tribe honors an outstanding young cowboy

BROWNING — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez visits the Harwood family in Browning. Thirteen-year old Kesler, a student at Browning Middle School, recently won a world championship at the Junior World Finals held in Las Vegas. Kesler now holds the title of the 2023 Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion.

The Blackfeet Tribal Council is recognizing a young man who's accomplished great things at the young age of 13.

Kesler Harwood: I am six generation rancher, rancher on the Blackfeet Reservation on the Rising Wolf Ranch

Sadie Harwood: He's born for It, he was born a Champion. and I, I couldn't be prouder of him.

Sadie Harwood: We were on a trip to Las Vegas to watch the NFR and he called me, and he said, Mom, I want to be a mini bareback rider.

Kesler Harwood: Well? Yeah, she's always the one driving me down the road from rodeo to rodeo.

Kesler Harwood: I said, hello, How are you? My name is Kessler, and my name is Comes from the West.

Paul Sanchez: Kessler is a proud member of the Blackfeet Tribe and is honored to represent his tribe as a world champion.

Kesler Harwood: I was so excited and happy when I won it, because I've been working really hard for it all year long from rodeo to rodeo, I knew what I wanted and then got it done!

Paul Sanchez: Kessler will continue his everyday life on the reservation, going to school, working the cattle and training to defend his title as World Champion.

