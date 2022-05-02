Hot bats propel Ennis to 7-5 win over Manhattan

ENNIS — With a winter weather advisory in the forecast, it was rain or shine Thursday as Ennis hosted Manhattan, but there was one thing left out of the forecast Thursday, and that was hot bats for the Mustangs.

Ennis totaled 14 hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over Manhattan to secure a comfortable grasp of second place in conference play behind No. 1 Florence.

The Mustangs got off to a hot start in the first inning jumping out with a two-run lead. Junior Payton Mallett connected on a fastball down the third baseline for an RBI double. Then two batters later, sophomore Megan Knack scored another run on a fielder's choice by the second baseman.

In the fourth, Manhattan found themselves chasing four, but a two-out rally with runners on first and second flipped the script for the Tigers.

A two-RBI double out to the left wall by Sierra Blanchard followed by Morgan Friese' hard hit also out to left cut the Mustangs' lead to one run.

However, a home run by Liz Olsen in the bottom of the fifth kept the hot bats alive to propel Ennus over Manhattan.