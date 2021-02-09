Wyoming's Brent Vigen named as Montana State's next head coach

BOZEMAN — After a two-week search, Montana State has found their next head coach in Brent Vigen, the university confirms.

Vigen is currently Wyoming’s associate head coach, which he’s held since 2017. He joined the Cowboys staff in 2014, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He replaces Jeff Choate, who left in January to become Texas’ co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

Vigen played tight end at North Dakota State (1993-1997), which is where he also started his coaching career. He spent three seasons as a GA (1998-2000) before being promoted to a full-time position coaching tight ends in 2001. Vigen also spent time coaching running backs and quarterbacks, eventually taking over as NDSU’s offensive coordinator under Craig Bohl.

Vigen followed Bohl to Wyoming in 2014 where he’s spent the past seven seasons.

Along with his impressive resume, Vigen has recruited and developed two top-10 NFL QBs: Josh Allen (Wyoming) and Carson Wentz (North Dakota State)

Montana State’s vacant head coaching position was offered to two other candidates before the Bobcats were able to reach a deal with Vigen.

Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and receiver’s coach, Matt Lubick, interviewed for the job earlier this month but turned down the offer to stay in Lincoln.

Oregon’s Ken Wilson was offered the job last week but decided to stay in Eugene after the Ducks offered him a raise and promotion to co-defensive coordinator.