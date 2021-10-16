Weather Forecast: Beautiful end to the weekend, but what does the work week hold?

Dry and mild weather is expected this weekend with well above average highs (should be in the mid to upper 50s)!

The gorgeous weather will bring heightened fire danger, though. Dry, warm and breezy conditions will likely make Sunday the day with the greatest fire weather concern. Highs will top out in the 60s to the low 70s on Sunday areawide.

A Pacific weather system will move over the Central Rockies Monday into Tuesday with the main focus of precipitation over southwest Montana. Forecast models show a very good chance of at least 0.10” of precipitation falling across areas south of I-90 (localize locations pushing 0.50” - mainly in the mountain areas adjacent to the Idaho/Wyoming borders). Mountains here will see a quick inch or two of snow with areas above 7,500’ picking up maybe 2-4”. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and 40s Tuesday as the system exits.

Beyond that, it looks like another warming/drying trend will move in with quite a bit of sunshine and highs in the 50s… 60s perhaps by Friday.

- Meteorologist Erin Yost