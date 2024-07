Crews in Deer Lodge are evacuating residents in a 1-2 block radius of 700 Kentucky St due to an underground gas leak.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the first calls came in shortly before 3p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Crews from NorthWestern Energy are responding to the scene from as far as Butte and Helena.

Sheriff Roselles says the evacuation could last 6-8 hours.

The exact cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

We will continue to update this as any information develops.