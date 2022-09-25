Watch Now
Police: Shots fired in Kalispell Saturday

The Kalispell Police Department said they took one person into custody after a report of shots fired near a Kalispell business Saturday night.
Police response in Kalispell
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 25, 2022
KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department reports they took one person into custody after a report of shots fired near a Kalispell business Saturday night.

According to a social media post, officers responded to a business on the northwest side of town for a report of shots heard around 7:15 p.m.

"Shots were fired involving a domestic related incident with two males," the post reads."

A 17-year-old Idaho male was taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Police say the victim was uninjured.

