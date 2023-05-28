Watch Now
Man found dead after barricade situation late Saturday night

Bozeman Police Department
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 28, 2023
Bozeman Police received a call involving a domestic violence incident shortly before 11pm Saturday night at a residence at the 1600 block of Tschache Lane.

Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson tells MTN that when officers arrived at the scene and began to investigate a male was not cooperative with officers it was then when the male barricaded himself at the residence.

40 minutes after officers arrived on scene they reported hearing a single shot. Special Response Team was activated and nearby neighbors were evacuated.

Hours later officers entered the home where they found a deceased male with what they believe to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Bozeman Police are not releasing the identity of the male at this time. The Gallatin County Corner's office will be releasing the identity at a later time.

We will bring you any updates as we learn them. 

