BOZEMAN — Gallatin County voters will once again see a familiar question on the November ballot regarding marijuana sales tax.

“A lot of voters are going to see this and say ‘I’m pretty sure I already voted on this’ and you’re correct,” says Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane.

After an administrative error Gallatin County voters will have a second say to add a 3 percent sales tax on recreational and medical marijuana in the county.

“It’s the exact same question, for the exact same reason, same exact question, just on a different ballot,” says MacFarlane.

If voters approve the ballot questions in November, collection can’t start for 90 days, which would place it for early February. Commissioners decided that the tax collection will begin on March 1st, 2023.

County commissioners are also considering adding a mill levy which would help fund the Gallatin County Rest Home.

“Over time, the amount of revenue has decreased compared to how much it costs to run the facility,” says MacFarlane.

Gallatin Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn says a combination of low reimbursement from Medicare and soaring costs have spelled trouble for the rest home.

“Were constantly losing money right now, also with staffing we’re actually having to have contractors come in in order to fill some of our nursing and CNA slots,” says Vaughn.

Vaugh says without the money keeping the rest home afloat will become a challenge

“I would imagine the facility be closed or be sold,” says Vaughn.

The proposed levy would have an annual impact of $12.50 on a on the taxable value of $100,000. So, let’s say the taxable value of your home is $500,000 your annual impact would be $62.50.

Based on trends from 2022 the mill levy would raise $3.9 million the money would be used things ranging from patient care, staffing and building maintenance. Vaugh says the rest home could soon be the only one left in the state and looks to continue providing care for the community.

“ It’s very important to have the service in the community not only for rehab for people but also for long term care,” says Vaughn.

The next step in the process is a public comment period. Commissioners will have their final decision on whether to add the levy question on the Ballot at their August 9th meeting.

