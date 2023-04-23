Curiosity sparks at Gallatin Valley Earth Day celebrations

“Bozeman is the perfect place to have an Earth Day festival,” says Anne Ready, Chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day.

Hundreds turned out Saturday for the annual Gallatin Valley Earth Day festival. A day filled with learning and activities.

“So we started it at the library in 2019 supporting wildlife so that therefore we have a big emphasis on wildlife this year,” says Ready.

Lynn Hines a long time Bozeman resident tell me her new hobby is perfectly aligned with this year’s festival theme of wildlife

“I Birdwatch. I just took up birdwatching last year with some friends,” says Hines.

Not only were animals a big theme like these bunnies a big attraction, but green that we see in our planet.

“This is Bob. These are mobile greenhouse pods. It will drive Bob around to different schools and partner organizations and teach out of it,” says Ali Thornton, Program Director of Gallatin Valley Farm to School.

For younger kids on Saturday, it was about curiosity, the organizers of Gallatin Valley Farm to School travel to teach students about where their food comes from.

“So in the spirit of Earth Day, knowing where your food comes from and being really powerful can be powerfully for a to share Earth Day,” says Thornton.

The school bus converted greenhouse is an educational tool for kids across the Gallatin Valley.

“So, kids that may not have access to a garden or may not have access to food literacy, education can't actually access it,” says Thornton.

Keeping with the roots of how the bus began in mind.

“One really unique thing is that it was actually started by a group of high school students, and so it's always had this big education focus,” says Thronton

As young kids touch and explore, Ready is hopeful they continue caring for the planet as they grow up.

“The kids get so excited and a little bit later after they come out from Earth Day means celebrating, cherishing, and then committing yourself to supporting our natural environment,” says Ready.

A link to other events hosted by Gallatin Valley Earth Day can be found at the link below.

https://www.gallatinvalleyearthday.org