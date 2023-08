GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — According to a social media post, Glacier National Park is seeking help in locating Adam Fuselier.

Fuselier is believed to have been climbing Mount Reynolds on Tuesday, August 29, 2024.

Fuselier is described as 6’1” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has light brown, short hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Fuselier is asked to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.