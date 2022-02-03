Thirteen Belgrade-Bozeman area seniors ink on National Signing Day

BOZEMAN — Thirteen seniors from the Belgrade-Bozeman area, as well as a junior, put pen to paper Wednesday inking letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.
Belgrade
- Aiden McGoldrick — Carroll College | Track & Field
- Austin Spangler — Dickinson State | Football
- Jordan Cassidy — University of Providence, Great Falls | Track & Field
- *Peyton Robertson — International Development Academy | Soccer
Bozeman
- Jaxon Cotton — Montana Tech | Football
- Jaden Perkins — Montana State | Football
- Jaren Perkins — Montana State | Football
- Jase Applebee — College of Idaho | Football
Gallatin
- Ryann Eddins — University of Providence, Great Falls | Volleyball
- Keaton Lynn — Northwest College Wyoming | Volleyball
- Michael Armstrong — Montana State | Football
- Avery Walker — Rocky Mountain College | Basketball
- Sam Edmisten — Rocky Mountain College | Football
- Makyah Albrecht — Presentation College | Volleyball
* = Junior