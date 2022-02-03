Watch

Thirteen Belgrade-Bozeman area seniors ink on National Signing Day

Posted at 5:15 PM, Feb 02, 2022
BOZEMAN — Thirteen seniors from the Belgrade-Bozeman area, as well as a junior, put pen to paper Wednesday inking letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Belgrade

  • Aiden McGoldrick — Carroll College | Track & Field
  • Austin Spangler — Dickinson State | Football
  • Jordan Cassidy — University of Providence, Great Falls | Track & Field
  • *Peyton Robertson — International Development Academy | Soccer

Bozeman

  • Jaxon Cotton — Montana Tech | Football
  • Jaden Perkins — Montana State | Football
  • Jaren Perkins — Montana State | Football
  • Jase Applebee — College of Idaho | Football

Gallatin

  • Ryann Eddins — University of Providence, Great Falls | Volleyball
  • Keaton Lynn — Northwest College Wyoming | Volleyball
  • Michael Armstrong — Montana State | Football
  • Avery Walker — Rocky Mountain College | Basketball
  • Sam Edmisten — Rocky Mountain College | Football
  • Makyah Albrecht — Presentation College | Volleyball

* = Junior

