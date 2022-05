BELGRADE — Six Belgrade Panthers put pen to paper on Monday signing their national letters of intent to compete at the next level in their respective sports:

Ta'Veus Randle - Columbia Basin College (Basketball)

Tycelee Bowler - Columbia Basin College (Softball)

Wyatt Russell - Linfield University (Track and Field)

Dyson Kinnaman - Miles Community College (Baseball)

Gavin Waters - Benedictine University of Mesa (Baseball)

Evan Hamberger - Spokane Falls Community College (Baseball)