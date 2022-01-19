Gallatin pins Bozeman in third-straight crosstown dual

BOZEMAN — With divisional tournaments on the horizon, Bozeman and Gallatin High School went head-to-head on the mats Tuesday night for the first time this season while the Raptors also honored their first-ever senior class in program history.

Last season, the Raptors swept the Hawks in both of their crosstown duals and made it three straight victories Tuesday with a 15-point win, 45-30.



Weight Gallatin Bozeman 103 Talan Trettin (WBP) Eli Frisino 113 Isaiah Christensen (WBP) Christian Steele 120 Elan Rowley Eric Hamburg (WBP) 126 Lily Schultz (WBD) Elijah Carroll 132 Bode Naffziger Jack Montoya (WBP) 138 Kameron Amende (WBP) Pi Taylor 145 Ben Front Avery Allen (WBP) 152 Cooper McGovern (WBP) Jake Adams 160 Tilleman Bartholomew OPEN 170 Felix Peterson (WBP) Danny Cloward 182 Landry Cooley Gavin Millard(WBP) 205 Tyler Conrad OPEN 285 Oakley Woody Hudson Weins (WBP)

GIRLS

Weight Gallatin Bozeman 113 Brianna Larsen (WBP) Lauren Steele 126 Marie Matosich (WBP) Kaitlyn Thorn

WBP = Won by pin

WBD = Won by decision