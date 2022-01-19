Watch

Actions

Gallatin pins Bozeman in third-straight crosstown dual

items.[0].videoTitle
Gallatin Raptors Wrestling
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 00:24:38-05

BOZEMAN — With divisional tournaments on the horizon, Bozeman and Gallatin High School went head-to-head on the mats Tuesday night for the first time this season while the Raptors also honored their first-ever senior class in program history.

Last season, the Raptors swept the Hawks in both of their crosstown duals and made it three straight victories Tuesday with a 15-point win, 45-30.

WeightGallatinBozeman
103Talan Trettin (WBP)Eli Frisino
113Isaiah Christensen (WBP) Christian Steele
120Elan RowleyEric Hamburg (WBP)
126Lily Schultz (WBD) Elijah Carroll
132Bode NaffzigerJack Montoya (WBP)
138Kameron Amende (WBP) Pi Taylor
145Ben FrontAvery Allen (WBP)
152Cooper McGovern (WBP)Jake Adams
160Tilleman BartholomewOPEN
170Felix Peterson (WBP)Danny Cloward
182Landry CooleyGavin Millard(WBP)
205Tyler ConradOPEN
285Oakley WoodyHudson Weins (WBP)

GIRLS

WeightGallatinBozeman
113Brianna Larsen (WBP)Lauren Steele
126Marie Matosich (WBP)Kaitlyn Thorn

WBP = Won by pin
WBD = Won by decision

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader