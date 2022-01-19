Gallatin pins Bozeman in third-straight crosstown dual

BOZEMAN — With divisional tournaments on the horizon, Bozeman and Gallatin High School went head-to-head on the mats Tuesday night for the first time this season while the Raptors also honored their first-ever senior class in program history.
Last season, the Raptors swept the Hawks in both of their crosstown duals and made it three straight victories Tuesday with a 15-point win, 45-30.
|Weight
|Gallatin
|Bozeman
|103
|Talan Trettin (WBP)
|Eli Frisino
|113
|Isaiah Christensen (WBP)
|Christian Steele
|120
|Elan Rowley
|Eric Hamburg (WBP)
|126
|Lily Schultz (WBD)
|Elijah Carroll
|132
|Bode Naffziger
|Jack Montoya (WBP)
|138
|Kameron Amende (WBP)
|Pi Taylor
|145
|Ben Front
|Avery Allen (WBP)
|152
|Cooper McGovern (WBP)
|Jake Adams
|160
|Tilleman Bartholomew
|OPEN
|170
|Felix Peterson (WBP)
|Danny Cloward
|182
|Landry Cooley
|Gavin Millard(WBP)
|205
|Tyler Conrad
|OPEN
|285
|Oakley Woody
|Hudson Weins (WBP)
GIRLS
|Weight
|Gallatin
|Bozeman
|113
|Brianna Larsen (WBP)
|Lauren Steele
|126
|Marie Matosich (WBP)
|Kaitlyn Thorn
WBP = Won by pin
WBD = Won by decision