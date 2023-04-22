Raptor boys, girls sweep Gallatin County triangular meet

BELGRADE — Weather continues to be a factor for high school sports this spring with snow canceling both the Dahlberg and Optimist invites on Friday.

However, with the State AA track and field just a little over a month away at this point, Belgrade threw together a last-minute triangular with their Gallatin County neighbors hosting both Bozeman and Gallatin High.

Friday's team results:

BOYS



Gallatin (85) Belgrade (35) Bozeman (31)

GIRLS



Gallatin (65.5) Bozeman (44.5) Belgrade (38)

For individual results from each event, click here.