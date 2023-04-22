Watch Now

Raptor boys, girls sweep Gallatin County triangular meet

Gallatin's Nash Coley set a PR in three different events Friday: 110m Hurdles (14.97s), 300m Hurdles (39.65s), and 200m Dash (22.56s).
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 22:15:08-04

BELGRADE — Weather continues to be a factor for high school sports this spring with snow canceling both the Dahlberg and Optimist invites on Friday.

However, with the State AA track and field just a little over a month away at this point, Belgrade threw together a last-minute triangular with their Gallatin County neighbors hosting both Bozeman and Gallatin High.

Friday's team results:

BOYS

  1. Gallatin (85)
  2. Belgrade (35)
  3. Bozeman (31)

GIRLS

  1. Gallatin (65.5)
  2. Bozeman (44.5)
  3. Belgrade (38)

For individual results from each event, click here.

