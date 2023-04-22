Raptor boys, girls sweep Gallatin County triangular meet

BELGRADE — Weather continues to be a factor for high school sports this spring with snow canceling both the Dahlberg and Optimist invites on Friday.
However, with the State AA track and field just a little over a month away at this point, Belgrade threw together a last-minute triangular with their Gallatin County neighbors hosting both Bozeman and Gallatin High.
Friday's team results:
BOYS
- Gallatin (85)
- Belgrade (35)
- Bozeman (31)
GIRLS
- Gallatin (65.5)
- Bozeman (44.5)
- Belgrade (38)
