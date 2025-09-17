West Coast states issue their own vaccine guidance amid CDC turmoil

California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington have issued their own vaccine recommendations amid turmoil within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The states created the West Coast Health Alliance, which coordinates their health guidelines based on advice from national medical organizations.

On Wednesday, the alliance released guidance for the 2025–26 respiratory virus season:

The guidance comes as the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Thursday and Friday.

Because updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2025–26 season have not yet received a final CDC recommendation, access has varied widely. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said the shots would remain available for those who want them. However, insurance companies may not cover the cost without CDC approval.

Earlier this year, Kennedy dismissed all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and installed new members, some of whom have expressed skepticism about certain vaccines, including those for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Susan Monarez, the ousted head of the CDC, told Congress she was fired for refusing to back vaccine advisory board recommendations before reviewing the science behind them.