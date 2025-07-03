Number of US measles cases on track to reach a record high

The U.S. is about to break a record for the number of reported measles cases in a year since the infection was considered eliminated in 2000.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 1,267 confirmed measles cases so far this year.

The last annual high was 1,274 during an outbreak in 2019. Prior to 2000, the record high number of cases occurred in 1990.

The CDC said 12% of the measles cases to date have required hospitalization. Three cases have resulted in deaths, including two young children in Texas — the epicenter of the ongoing outbreak — and an adult in New Mexico.

Nearly 40 states have reported at least one measles case so far this year, but Texas still has the highest outbreak numbers with over 700 cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported its first case of measles in the state in 15 years.

Overwhelming — 92% — of the cases involved individuals who had not been vaccinated against the infection.

Health experts said the best way to avoid getting the highly contagious infection is to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old, and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Adults can get another MMR shot if there are concerns about immunity waning off, according to the CDC.

Measles is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The CDC said you can get measles just by being in a room that an infected person was in up to two hours beforehand.

It's more than just the rash associated with the infection. Measles impacts the respiratory system, and cause a high fever, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes.

The CDC said most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and even death.