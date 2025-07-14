Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Nicotine poisonings soar in toddlers and babies as pouch products gain popularity

Nicotine pouch ingestion is more likely to be associated with serious medical outcomes and medical admission than other formulations combined, the researchers said.
Bebeto Matthews/AP
Containers of Zyn, a smokeless nicotine pouch, are displayed for sale among other nicotine and tobacco products at a newsstand on Feb. 23, 2024, in New York.
Nicotine pouches aren't just growing in popularity — they're also growing in dangers for children, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

The research examined cases of children under 6 who accidentally ingested nicotine through products like vapes, gums and lozenges.

Most cases of nicotine poisoning that were examined in the study involved children under the age of 2 at home, according to the researchers.

While most types of nicotine exposures decreased after 2016, poisonings from nicotine pouches, like Zyn, surged by more than 760% between 2020 and 2023.

Nicotine pouch ingestion is more likely to be associated with serious medical outcomes and medical admission than other formulations combined, the researchers said.

The pouches, which users temporarily place between their lip and gum, have grown increasingly popular with teens and young adults. According to the CDC, they've become the second-most-used nicotine product among young people.

