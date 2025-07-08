CDC ends its emergency response to bird flu as cases decline

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending its emergency response to bird flu, citing a significant drop in cases between February and July.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it is transitioning back to regular program activity, which includes surveillance, readiness and response for influenza, the larger category that includes the H5N1 virus.

The CDC's avian flu emergency response was declared in April 2024.

Health experts note that while cases have slowed, bird flu is seasonal, with peaks typically occurring in the fall or early winter, much like the human flu season.

According to the CDC's website, the public health risk remains low.

The latest data states there have been 70 confirmed human cases in the U.S., with one reported death. The CDC said the data will be updated on a monthly basis.

