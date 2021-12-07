Havre Public Schools will host a public forum to discuss 4-day week

Havre Public Schools will host a public forum on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, to discuss the possibility of a four-day school week.

The meeting will have a panel of faculty from neighboring schools who have already implemented the four-day school week.

The meeting will be to hear what their experiences have been as well as what improvements could be made.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Havre High School auditorium and will also be livestreamed via Zoom; click here if you would like to participate/watch.

The meeting is for the public as well as the school to look consider options moving forward.

