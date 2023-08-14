'Hank the Tank' bear moved to sanctuary after breaking into 21 homes

"Hank the Tank," a bear that became famous after breaking into 21 homes, has been captured and moved to a sanctuary.

The 500-pound black bear was known for its thieving spree in the area of South Lake Tahoe, California. The bear has now been moved to the Wild Animal Refuge near Springfield, Colorado.

"WELCOME HOME!" began a Facebook post by the Wild Animal Sanctuary.

It turns out Hank the Tank is actually female, and is now being called Henrietta.

"Henrietta is doing well and is getting used to her new surroundings inside a temporary introduction enclosure which is located within a 230-acre forested habitat," the Wild Animal Sanctuary said.

The organization thanked the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for "carefully handling her situation."

To get Henrietta to the sanctuary, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Agriculture granted a one-time approval to transport her to Colorado. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis also helped ensure the bear made it to a safe and appropriate setting.

"We are excited to watch Henrietta thrive in her new home at the Wild Animal Refuge," the Wild Animal Sanctuary said. "She is a special bear; we know she will have a beautiful life with the best veterinary care possible and be able to live with others of her own species."

