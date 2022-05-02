Great Falls hosts Falls Quilt Guild show

GREAT FALLS — About 200 quilts were on display at the Falls Quilt Guild show in Great Falls on Saturday, April 30, 2022, as vendors from all over the state showed off their unique talents.

The Falls Quilt Guild is a bi-annual event showcasing the tradition of quilting, but it goes beyond just inspiring others in all aspects of quilting. This event aims to serve the community through charitable activities.

Glordia Badgett, who serves as one of the vendors, said, "This event is the main money-maker for the Falls Quilt Guild for our community service projects. And what we do with the money is the members make quilts through our adopt-a-bear program, which we also like teddy bears, and then we make little quilts to go with the bears, and those bears to go kids in the hospital. And we have comforters for kids, we give quilts to the policeman, fire department, but we give those quilts away."

A part of helping out the community is to also promote good fellowship among those interested in the art of quilting. For Lewistown native, Tammy Eckhardt, her childhood passion is what led to her starting her own quilting business.

"What got me into quilting," Eckhardt said. "I used to sell clothing as a kid, and just loved it, and when I moved to Sidney Montana, I got introduced to quilting and the creative outlet for me is incredible because I just love textures and fibers, and I just love to create." This event, let me say is incredible. The ladies that put the effort into setting this up. Two days to set up, and the layout and the vendors, this is an incredible event. Well worth your time to come out."

While making these creative pieces takes time, they say seeing the finishes is rewarding, and by providing inspiration to others through quilting, along with charitable opportunities, is what makes the Quilt Show as popular as it is.



