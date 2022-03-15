Great Falls airport announces new service to Denver

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls International Airport announced on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, that United Airlines will begin daily mainline service to Denver.

The service is scheduled to begin on June 3rd, according to a news release from the airport .

United’s Airbus 319 features 126 seats including a first-class cabin, Wi-Fi, and inflight entertainment on your personal device.

Daily service will accompany a daily morning flight on a 50-seat CRJ-200, giving United a daily capacity of more than 177 seats per day to Denver.

With these changes, United’s summer seat capacity to Denver from Great Falls will be approximately 20% more than they operated prior to the pandemic in summer 2019.

TRENDING ARTICLES

