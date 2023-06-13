Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for the 2023 season

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road officially opened Tuesday morning for the 2023 summer season.

The road may now be accessed by motorized vehicles all the way through from both the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances. This is the earliest the road has opened since 2005.

Vehicle reservations are required May 26 through September 10, 2023, for those entering the park by vehicle or motorcycle from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at west side entrances including the North Fork, Camas, and West entrances.

With Going-to-the-Sun Road fully open, the number of vehicle reservations available will be increased in the corridor. This increase will be executed through a series of additional reservation releases made available each morning starting today, June 13 at 8 am MDT. For opening day, a one-time release for additional Going-to-the-Sun Road vehicle reservations will also take place today at 6 am.

Advanced vehicle reservations are exclusively available on Recreation.gov and not available at the park.

For the east side of the park, vehicle reservations will not be required at Many Glacier, Two Medicine, and St. Mary (at Rising Sun) entrances until July 1, 2023.

Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations (e.g., boat tours and horseback rides) do not need a vehicle reservation and can use their confirmation email to access the portion of the park for which their activity is booked.

The park is open 24/7 and visitors may enter the park before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation.

Additional vehicle reservation information and frequently asked questions are available on the park’s Vehicle Reservation page.

The park’s free shuttle service along Going-to-the-Sun Road will begin operating July 1 on a first-come, first-served basis with stops at the Apgar Visitor Center, Sprague Creek Campground, Lake McDonald Lodge Avalanche Creek, The Loop, Logan Pass, Siyeh Bend, Gunsight Pass, St. Mary Falls, Sunrift Gorge, Sun Point, Rising Sun, and the St. Mary Visitor Center. Please check the park website for additional information on shuttle stops.

Services at Logan Pass include restroom facilities and potable water. Visitor information services will be provided at the Logan Pass Visitor Center from 9 am to 7 pm daily starting June 13. The Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be operating inside of the Logan Pass Visitor Center.

There will be construction zones on Going-to-the-Sun Road this summer. Traffic lights will control a single lane through the construction area along Lake McDonald. Expect up to 30-minute delays in both directions.

The park previously messaged that nighttime closures would be in place starting June 1. The contractor for the project has determined that nightly closures are not necessary at this time; however, traffic control will remain in place for nightly work. There is a possibility that a nighttime closure will be implemented in the construction zone later in the season. Updates will be posted on the park’s Construction page two weeks in advance of a nightly closure. Visitors should check the page before visiting as this may affect their visit. Visitors are encouraged to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the St. Mary entrance on the east side of the park to avoid construction congestion.

A temporary traffic light is in place just past the Loop on the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road due to rock fall damage. Visitors should expect up to 10-minute delays.

While driving along the road, particularly through the Rim Rock area (approximately one mile west of Logan Pass) visitors should be aware of potential rockfall and should not slow down or stop in this section. Rocks and other debris continue to fall throughout the summer, requiring daily clean up.

Vehicles and vehicle combinations longer than 21 feet, and/or wider than 8 feet, are prohibited on Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Campground and Rising Sun. Vehicles over 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass due to rock overhangs.

The Highline Trail and a portion of the Grinnell Glacier Trail remain closed due to hazardous snow conditions and emerging vegetation. For up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities, visit the park’s trail status webpage. The Hidden Lake Trail will be closed from June 15 to August 7 from the overlook to the Hidden Lake due to bear activity near the lake outlet while fish are spawning.

Bicyclists are reminded that bicycle safety restrictions on Going-to-the-Sun-Road are in effect from June 15 through Labor Day, September 4. Bicycles are prohibited in certain areas between 11 am and 4 pm. Information on bicycle restrictions may be found in the park newspaper available at park entrance stations, or online on the park’s bicycle information webpage.

Visitors are encouraged to limit vehicle idling to no more than two minutes in Glacier in parking lots, at scenic viewpoints and trailheads, and while stopped in traffic lines and road construction to benefit the health of both the public and the park resources.

Visitors should not throw food waste, including apple cores, orange peels, sunflower seeds, unwanted drinks (coffee, tea, soda) etc., out car windows while waiting in lines. This attracts wildlife to the roadways which increases wildlife fatalities. Discard garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.

