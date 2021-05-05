Glacier National Park entry reservation tickets available May 5

WEST GLACIER — If you missed your chance to get entry reservation tickets to Glacier National Park last week, we got some good news for you.

Park officials announced Tuesday night they will release additional Going-to-the-Sun entry reservation tickets for entry as early as July 1.

The additional tickets for 60-day advance purchase will be available starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. online.

Up to this point, a smaller amount of tickets has been available because the road is not fully open over Logan Pass. However, park officials have determined that the road should be open by July 1.

This will also increase the number of tickets being held for release for the two-day advance purchase for reservations beginning July 1.

Glacier National Park officials did say the actual date for the road opening cannot be predicted at this time but said as they get closer to the actual road opening date, additional tickets will be released.

Visitors are encouraged to keep watching Recreation.gov for ticket availability.

