A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.

According to a report from the U.K. publication Express, a 6-year-old girl sent 9-year-old George an invitation to her birthday party. While the young prince could not attend the girl’s party, his parents had a staff member send a reply to the birthday girl to share their appreciation for the gesture.

Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP

Unfortunately, the note arrived a few months after the party had happened, but the girl’s mother posted the thank you note on her Twitter account (which has since been made private) and said it will be “something amazing for her [daughter] to keep,” according to Cosmopolitan.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party,” the note said, according to Cosmopolitan’s report. “I am sorry that it took so long to reply. Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline.”

The letter went on to say the family hoped the girl enjoyed her birthday, and that they were “immensely touched” she took the time to write to George and invite him to her celebration. “It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes,” the note concluded.

Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

If you have to get a “no” on a birthday RSVP, then at least it stings a little less now that this little girl can say she got a response from royalty. And, major kudos for her for trying in the first place! Now it seems only gentlemanly for George to invite her to his 10th birthday next July.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.