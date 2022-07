In this edition of "Who's Whoooo in the Neighborhood" all eyes on Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming.

Girl Scouts need your help. They are collecting items for community members affected by the the recent floods.

Items that are top priority; wheelbarrows, square shovels, shop vacs and more as you'll see in the video.

Drop off location: 2303 Grand Avenue, Billings

Questions E-mail: CustomerCare@gsmw.org

Call: 406.252.0488