FWP euthanizes baby deer that was brought to a Great Falls fire station

GREAT FALLS — A well-intentioned effort to help a baby deer is serving as a reminder to leave baby animals where you find them.

FWP euthanizes baby deer that brought to fire station

Someone recently brought the fawn to Great Falls firefighters after seeing the fawn’s mother had been hit and killed by a car.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post : "Bystanders found this little fawn after its mother was hit on the road and brought him to Station 2. E2's crew had some time to hang out with the little fella."

The firefighters took care of the fawn until game wardens from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks could come get it. The fawn was then euthanized.

FWP said that the only other option would have been to put the fawn back where it came from, but with its mother dead, the fawn likely would not have survived and may have even suffered alone in the wild. State law prohibits any animals except bears and raptors from being sent to FWP’s wildlife rehab center.

"There's a big issue in Montana with chronic wasting disease, so any time animals are being moved around, there's a likelihood of spreading disease around, and they just have a really low survival rate in captivity anyway,” explained Dave Hagengruber, FWP Information & Education Program Manager.

More information from FWP about its annual reminder with the theme, "If you care, leave them there."