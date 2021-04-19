FWP: 3 mussel-fouled boats found at Anaconda Station

State wildlife officials report watercraft inspectors in Anaconda intercepted three mussel-fouled watercraft over the weekend at the inspection station.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the first vessel -- a large sailboat traveling from Lake Michigan to Washington State -- had mussels on the hull and propeller.

The second vessel -- a pontoon traveling from Wisconsin to Washington State -- had mussels in the live-well pump and on the transducer, according to FWP.

The third vessel -- a pontoon traveling from Minnesota to Glacier National Park – was found to have mussels on the gimbal area and visible byssal threads on the transom.

FWP says the mussels on all watercraft appeared dry and dead. Inspectors decontaminated the vessels, locked them, and notified officials at the next destination, according to a news release.

The Anaconda station is located on Interstate 90 between Butte and Anaconda.

FWP is reminding all boat owners that they must stop at all open watercraft inspections station they encounter.

An inspection is required for watercraft entering the state and crossing from east to west over the Continental Divide.

Non-resident boats planning to launch in Montana waters must purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass .

Click here to learn more information about vessel inspection in Montana or call (406) 444-2440.