As a child, Celina Meadows recalls sleeping on the floor to try not getting shot in constant drive-by shootings.

As an adult, she found herself in a violent relationship that threatened the life of her child.

Meadows' life story is the backdrop for a life of meaning. In this interview as part of a Scripps News special series, "The Truth About Crime," Meadows opens up about her journey and what drives her work today.

