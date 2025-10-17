Friday Headlines: Man saves driver, Yellowstone stays open, water shortage at prison continues

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Oct. 17, 2025:

'Right place, right time': Bozeman man stops out-of-control car, saves driver

Government shutdown barely affects Yellowstone visitor experience, tourists say

Water shortage forces Montana State Prison inmates to ration seven bottles daily

Here are some fascinating historical facts, notable births, deaths, and observations for October 17th:

🏛️ Major Historical Events

1777 - General John Burgoyne surrendered his British troops following the Second Battle of Saratoga during the American Revolution, marking a turning point in the war.

1814 - The famous London Beer Flood occurred when a massive vat containing over 135,000 gallons of beer burst at Meux & Co's Horse Shoe Brewery, flooding the streets and killing several people.

1933 - Albert Einstein arrived in the United States after fleeing Nazi Germany, settling in Princeton, New Jersey.

1973 - OPEC declared an oil embargo against the United States and other nations supporting Israel during the Yom Kippur War, leading to a major energy crisis.

1989 - The devastating Loma Prieta earthquake (magnitude 6.9) struck Northern California during Game 3 of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, killing 67 people and causing over $5 billion in damage.

🎭 Notable Births

1915 - Arthur Miller, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright famous for "Death of a Salesman" and "The Crucible," and former husband of Marilyn Monroe

1972 - Eminem (Marshall Mathers), iconic rapper and one of the best-selling music artists of all time

1760 - Henri de Saint-Simon, French political theorist and philosopher who influenced socialism

1918 - Rita Hayworth, legendary Hollywood actress and dancer

1854 - Oscar Wilde (disputed date), Irish playwright and author

⚰️ Notable Deaths

1849 - Frédéric Chopin, renowned Polish composer and pianist, died in Paris at age 39

1091 - King Malcolm III of Scotland died in battle

1937 - Nathanael West, American novelist known for "Miss Lonelyhearts" and "The Day of the Locust"

1660 - Nine regicides who signed the death warrant of King Charles I were hanged, drawn and quartered in London

🌟 Interesting Observations

October 17th is designated as International Day for the Eradication of Poverty by the United Nations

It's also National Pasta Day in the United States

The date is known as Spreadsheet Day, celebrating the invention of VisiCalc in 1979

1860 - The first British Open Golf Championship was held at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland

1979 - The New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia opened, becoming the world's longest steel-arch bridge at the time

