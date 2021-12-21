Fatal accident closed I-90 east of Missoula on Tuesday

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.-Dec. 21, 2021

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 54 -year- old man from Missoula died in a head-on crash east of Missoula Monday.

MHP reports the Missoula man was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 near Turah when for an unknown reason crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes striking a vehicle head-on.

Two people, both 76 years old from Anaconda, were injured in the second car. All three people were transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for their injuries.

The Missoula man later died at the hospital.

MHP reports roads were snowy at the time of the crash.

MHP continues to investigate. The name of the deceased man has not been released.

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. - Dec. 20, 2021

MISSOULA - A two-vehicle fatal accident east of Missoula shut down Interstate 90 east of Missoula on Monday afternoon.

I-90 at the Turah exit was closed just after 12 p.m. while emergency crews responded to the accident.

Traffic was diverted onto nearby Highway 10 until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident website reports it was a fatal accident.

Specific details of the crash have not been released yet.

(second report: 1:30 p.m. - Dec. 20, 2021)

TURAH - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been reopened at the Turah exit following an earlier crash.

(first report: 12:48 p.m. - Dec. 20, 2021)

A two-vehicle accident east of Missoula Monday afternoon is causing traffic delays on Interstate 90.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued a MEANS alert that the westbound lanes at Turah are being diverted onto Highway 10 due to the accident.

MCSO is asking travelers to find an alternative route and to expect delays.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) can be found here.

MDT reports part of the eastbound side of I-90 is also blocked in the area.