Exchange Club of Helena celebrates 75 years of community service

HELENA — The Exchange Club of Helena is celebrating its 75th anniversary, marked by decades of service, patriotism, and support for youth and families in the Helena area.

The club was founded in 1950 to exchange ideas and unite those wanting to make a difference in our community.

Coco Colbert is a past president of the club and says, “I think it is a big testament to the men and women who volunteer their time with our organization to serve our community and have a larger impact than we could do as an individual.”

Since its inception, the club has provided consistent support to local organizations and causes that align with its four core values of Americanism, community service, youth activities, and its national project: the prevention of child abuse.

“You are able to serve in a different capacity than we normally would in our day-to-day lives,” Colbert says.

The exchange club will be hosting its annual Festival of Wines fundraiser in November to support the Coats for Kids program.

