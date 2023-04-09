Estimated $95 million 3-in-1 Community Center planned for Bozeman's westside

Belgrade, Livingston and Bozeman have one thing in common, these three cities are embarking on building some type of recreation or aquatics center. The City of Belgrade is looking to build a $50 million aquatics center, the City of Livingston an $18 million rec center, and Bozeman an estimated $95 million 3 in 1 community center.

“To drive all the way out this way for the library. It does take a bit. It's a longer drive for me,” says Bozeman resident Jessica Kelly.

Jessica Kelly, like many library patrons I talked to, says she did not know much about the community center project.

“I haven't really heard a whole lot of rumors about it yet,” says Kelly.

Kelly like others, says she is very open to the idea of more facilities in Bozeman.

“I've lived in this town, this area, for over 30 plus years, and it's something that's needed. I think this is all about creativity,” says Kelly.

Bozeman has plans for a new westside community center.

“The plan right now is recreation center, aquatic Center and a branch library. So all in one, all one facility, one,” says Bozeman Parks and Recreation Director, Mitch Overton.

The location for the center has yet to be finalized, but with the amenities ranging from pools to climbing walls to a basketball court, the price tag will be high.

“The cost estimate is almost 95 million,” says Overton.

Voters will be asked to approve a bond in the November election to pay for the facility, but portions of the center will be pay-to-use.

“Library services which operate on a free model. And then you do have ticketed areas such as the rec center and the aquatic center with aquatics, which are fairly significant lap pool, indoor leisure water park and with the rec component, you'll be pushing 100,000 square feet,” says Overton.

Those who I talked to at the library say they are excited to see a project like this in town,but are worried about the high price tag..

“What we want to do is listen as carefully as we can to the public input and then on our part, do the best we can to deliver a project that has as much value as possible. And to respect the fact that it's a great deal of money. Yes. And it's a big commitment on the part of the community,” says Library Director, Susan Gregory.

Kelly on the other hand says the city is overdue for a project like this.

“I think, you know, if you're putting that kind of money into an area or center like this, that is for the community and that will benefit the community, I'm definitely all for it,” says Kelly.

So what happens next, directors tell me that things will move pretty fast, the city is unveiling the renderings later this month at Gallatin High School, where they will have a better idea of location and price. Then the city commissioners will finalize bond language later this spring, in order to have this ready for the November 2023 election.

