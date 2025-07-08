Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lens: Kacey Musgraves shines as storms clear for Zootown’s second night

After a rain-soaked opening day, the skies parted just in time for a golden hour glow over Zootown’s second evening. Headliner Kacey Musgraves brought her signature sparkle to the main stage, serenading a packed crowd with fan favorites and heartfelt ballads as the Montana sunset melted into the mountains.

ZOOTOWN 1190200.jpg Lee Fields takes the stage during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190111.jpg Caito Sanchez performs with Lee Fields during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190076.jpg
Fans gather as Evan Honer takes the stage during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190404.jpg Modest Mouse performs during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1180963.jpg “Last night I saw LA LOM, which is a band I’ve admired digitally for a long time, but never seen them live. It was so much fun. I’m, as I mentioned, also a double bass player, and I just love seeing the double bass get put to work in an amplified setting. It was so rhythmic; such good dancing music.” - Sawyer Adler, the bass player for Stolen Gin (not seen here), who added he is also listening to music from composer Charles Wuorinen.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190444.jpg “I have a lot of jazz influences. Right now, I like the modern scene–Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, those guys. I think, how we bring that to our music is during our live set. We like to pick sections where we play more syncopated rhythms or there are hits on certain sections where you can tell some of us have jazz backgrounds. We try to put it in there.” - Josh Farrell, the drummer for Stolen Gin (center), who added he is also listening to afrobeat artist Fireboy and rap artist Samara Cyn.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190525.jpg A security guard shows off his less serious side by adopting the crowd's glitter at night two of Zootown on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190451.jpg Fans gather for the final sets of night two at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190551.jpg Night two headliner Kacey Musgraves opens her set with a stage decorated in foliage at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190669.jpg Night two headliner Kacey Musgraves opens her set with a stage decorated in foliage at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ ZOOTOWN 1190705.jpg Crowds gather on bikes outside night two of Zootown Festival, though some put on a show of their own, popping wheelies.Photo by: Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Lee Fields takes the stage during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Caito Sanchez performs with Lee Fields during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Fans gather as Evan Honer takes the stage during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Modest Mouse performs during day two of the Zootown Festival in Missoula on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
“Last night I saw LA LOM, which is a band I’ve admired digitally for a long time, but never seen them live. It was so much fun. I’m, as I mentioned, also a double bass player, and I just love seeing the double bass get put to work in an amplified setting. It was so rhythmic; such good dancing music.” - Sawyer Adler, the bass player for Stolen Gin (not seen here), who added he is also listening to music from composer Charles Wuorinen.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
“I have a lot of jazz influences. Right now, I like the modern scene–Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, those guys. I think, how we bring that to our music is during our live set. We like to pick sections where we play more syncopated rhythms or there are hits on certain sections where you can tell some of us have jazz backgrounds. We try to put it in there.” - Josh Farrell, the drummer for Stolen Gin (center), who added he is also listening to afrobeat artist Fireboy and rap artist Samara Cyn.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
A security guard shows off his less serious side by adopting the crowd's glitter at night two of Zootown on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Fans gather for the final sets of night two at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Night two headliner Kacey Musgraves opens her set with a stage decorated in foliage at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Night two headliner Kacey Musgraves opens her set with a stage decorated in foliage at Zootown Festival on July 5, 2025.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
Crowds gather on bikes outside night two of Zootown Festival, though some put on a show of their own, popping wheelies.Marcus Cocova|KTVQ
