Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'Lady Marmalade' singer Sarah Dash passes away at 76

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Sarah Dash attends Aretha Franklin's annual birthday bash in New York on March 22, 2015. Dash, who co-founded the all-female singing group Labelle with Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx, which is best known for their raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade,” has died. She was 76. Labelle and Hendryx announced their bandmate's death Monday on social media. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
sarah-dash.jpg
Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 13:51:34-04

Sarah Dash, a singer who co-founded the all-female singing group, Labelle, has died. She was 76.

Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx confirmed the news of Dash's passing on social media.

"Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say,” Labelle tweeted. “Rest in power, my dear sister.”

The group, which Dash co-founded with Labelle and Hendryx, was most known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade."

According to the Associated Press, the song was about New Orleans, sex workers, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles.

The AP reported that after Labelle disbanded in 1976, Dash continued performing as a solo artist, even touring with the Rolling Stones.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader