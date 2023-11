Monday evening’s episode of Jeopardy! on KPAX will have a special Flathead Valley feel as Kalispell’s own Stuart Crane returns to compete on the show.

Born and raised in Montana, Stuart Crane has lived in Kalispell since 2011 with his wife and two kids.

Crane previously appeared on a Jeopardy! episode that aired in February of 2021.

You can watch Crane compete on Jeopardy! at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023.