Dr. Pepper’s New Limited-Edition Flavor Is For Serious Chocolate Fans

When Dr. Pepper came out with Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda, we thought nothing could top that flavor combo. But it turns out, the brand will be adding another thrilling addition to its lineup soon: Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate.

Yes, a chocolate-flavored Dr. Pepper! But there’s a twist: You won’t be able to find this flavor in stores. You will have to “earn” your way to a can of Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate.

Here’s how it works: After you purchase your favorite variety of Dr. Pepper, you’ll scan the QR code in order to become a “Pepper Perks” member (or you can sign up here).

Every time you buy a Dr. Pepper, whether it’s a 12-pack of Diet Dr. Pepper or a can of Dr. Pepper & Cream soda, scan your receipt so that you can start accumulating “Pepper Perks.”

Toward the end of August, the Dr. Pepper Twitter account posted about the points system that would lead chocolate fans to the “holy chocolate grail.”

We’re at the end, the holy chocolate grail. Collect 100 points and get your taste buds ready for Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate. pic.twitter.com/yBIi7WWrtY — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 24, 2021

You will need to accumulate 100 points in your “Pepper Perks” in order to access the Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate. That amounts to about $30 of Dr. Pepper products. You can then redeem your points on the “Pepper Perks” page to have Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate delivered to your door.

Keep in mind that this is a limited-time flavor and supplies won’t last long. So, if you want to get your hands on Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate, you should stock up on Dr. Pepper so you can rack up your “Pepper Perks” points as soon as possible.

In another tweet on Aug. 26, the brand listed out the steps fans need to take in order to access the chocolatey soda.

Dr Pepper Fantastic Chocolate is exclusively available through our Pepper Perks Rewards program!

Sign up at https://t.co/6NnSRQgJLd

Scan your receipts when you buy a Dr Pepper

Earn enough points to unlock this new flavor while supplies last — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 26, 2021

Hardcore Dr. Pepper fans won’t want to miss out on this brief opportunity, so it will pay to be clever about your point accumulation.

Twitter user @TheSodaJerks suggests buying individual bottles rather than buying in bulk in order to make it to 100 points.

The easiest way I've seen is buying ten individual 20 oz bottles. Each bottle is 10 points. Don't buy six packs of 20oz bottles, that's less points. — The Soda Jerk (@TheSodaJerks) August 24, 2021

Wondering what Dr. Pepper FANtastic Chocolate tastes like?

Junk food site The Impulsive Buy reviewed the flavor and found it to be, well … fantastic!

“It somewhat tastes like someone added a little Hershey’s syrup to Dr. Pepper,” the reviewer wrote. “Besides the chocolate, there’s also a noticeable marshmallow or vanilla taste that goes along with it. … If you’re a regular Pepper drinker, I think it’s worth the effort.”

Intriguing! Will you try to nab a can of chocolate Dr. Pepper?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.