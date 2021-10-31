District 5B volleyball: Jefferson secures back-to-back titles

MANHATTAN — The District 5B Volleyball Tournament wrapped up Friday evening with the top-seeded Jefferson Panthers winning back-to-back championships over No. 2 Townsend, which happen to be a rematch from earlier in the morning.

Here are the winner's bracket results of Day 2:

Semifinals

#1 Jefferson Panthers 3, #2 Townsend Bulldogs 0

While Jefferson was able to pull out the sweep, Townsend didn't make it easy for the Panthers forcing two of the three sets to go into extra points: 26-24, 26-24, 25-21.

Jefferson recorded 38 kills, which was led by Dakota Edmisten (18) and Rachel VanBlaircom (14). Townsend's Kennedy Vogl led the way with 12 of the Bulldogs' 33 kills.

Trinity Wilson had a match-high seven blocks despite the loss.

3rd Place Game

#2 Townsend Bulldogs 3, #3 Manhattan Tigers 0

Despite the previous loss, the Bulldogs worked their way back into the championship game by sweeping the Tigers in three: 25-23, 25-13, 25-19.

Sophomore Luci Horne recorded Townsend's only four aces of the match. Reese Wolfgram was the team's kill leader with nine, contributing to Townsend's 31.

Championship Match

#1 Jefferson Panthers 3, #2 Townsend Bulldogs 1

Townsend stunned Jefferson in the first set, but the Panthers answered back accordingly in four: 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-25-19.

Of Jefferson's 58 kills against the Bulldogs, Dakota Edmisten recorded a tournament-high 37. Rachel Van Blaircom followed with 15.

Comparatively, Townsend finished with 42 kills on the night, which was led by Trinity Wilson with 17.

Jefferson's four-set victory marks back-to-back District 5B Championships, which punches their ticket to the Southern B divisional tournament next week at Huntley Project. Townsend and Manhattan also qualified.